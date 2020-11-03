Who is Winning in Nevada? The Latest 2020 Election Info and Vote Totals, All Day

The polls in the toss-up state of Nevada opened at 7 am on Election Day and will remain open until 7 pm, local time. As long as you are already in line by 7:00 pm, you will be allowed to vote no matter how late it gets.

If you’re not sure where your polling place is for in-person voting on Election Day, the Secretary of State’s office has a list by county here.

As of Monday, the RealClearPolitics average of the most recent state polls show the Democratic candidate Joe Biden up +3.6 over the incumbent Republican, President Donald Trump. That’s a somewhat precipitous drop for Biden’s lead, which was a strong 5.2 over Trump just one week ago. That narrowing is due in the main to Trump climbing from 43.7 last week to 45% to star election week.

Nevada has 6 electoral college votes. Biden counters had this in the win column, but with the narrowing it’ll be one to watch, and important for Democrats to win.

Nevada’s House seats are Leans and Likely Democrat, respectively, both for the incumbent, as rated by FiveThirtyEight.

Though exit polling is reported throughout the day, the numbers, including early votes, are not available until after the polls have officially closed. At that time, we will update this post as results come in.

