Trump Called Out for Playing Politics on Coronavirus Just Hours After Saying ‘We Must Put Politics Aside’

By Colby HallMar 12th, 2020, 6:51 am

President Donald Trump made clear in prepared remarks delivered Wednesday night’s national address regarding global concerns and the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic that was a time for unity and not the time to play politics.

“We are all in this together. We must put politics aside, stop the partisanship, and unify together as one nation and one family,” the president said as he started to wrap up the Oval Office address.

Roughly 10 hours later, however, President Trump cited the very political comments made by Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade that were critical of Speaker Nancy Pelosi over a possible payroll tax cut designed to bring aid and assistance to small business owners negatively affected by the economic hit led by coronavirus concerns and cautious self-quarantines.

Trump tweeted:

Hours before his speech, Trump hit a similar call for not playing politics via Twitter saying “The Media should view this as a time of unity and strength. We have a common enemy, actually, an enemy of the World, the CoronaVirus.”

Despite his call for “unity and strength,” Trump continued to his political enemies on the social media platform by retweeting very partisan, and pro-Trump of course, points of view.

And yes, I made the point also:

Watch Kilmeade’s political comments above, via Fox News.

