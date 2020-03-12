Trump Called Out for Playing Politics on Coronavirus Just Hours After Saying ‘We Must Put Politics Aside’

President Donald Trump made clear in prepared remarks delivered Wednesday night’s national address regarding global concerns and the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic that was a time for unity and not the time to play politics.

“We are all in this together. We must put politics aside, stop the partisanship, and unify together as one nation and one family,” the president said as he started to wrap up the Oval Office address.

Roughly 10 hours later, however, President Trump cited the very political comments made by Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade that were critical of Speaker Nancy Pelosi over a possible payroll tax cut designed to bring aid and assistance to small business owners negatively affected by the economic hit led by coronavirus concerns and cautious self-quarantines.

Trump tweeted:

“Nancy Pelosi all of a sudden doesn’t like the payroll tax cut, but when Obama proposed it she thought it was a brilliant thing that all of the working families would benefit from because if you get a paycheck, you’re going to take home more money.” @kilmeade @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2020

Hours before his speech, Trump hit a similar call for not playing politics via Twitter saying “The Media should view this as a time of unity and strength. We have a common enemy, actually, an enemy of the World, the CoronaVirus.”

Despite his call for “unity and strength,” Trump continued to his political enemies on the social media platform by retweeting very partisan, and pro-Trump of course, points of view.

During his presidential address, Donald Trump said this is not the time for politics. This morning he’s back on Twitter attack. https://t.co/Y121z27Qji — Seán O’Shea (@ConsumerSOS) March 12, 2020

Only hours ago, Trump read these words from a teleprompter: “We must put politics aside, stop the partisanship, and unify together as one nation and one family.” And now this, already. https://t.co/zLYIi2gD0w — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) March 12, 2020

Trump last night: “We must put politics aside, stop the partisanship, and unify together as one nation and one family.” https://t.co/bv4yz9SY8M — Sarah Boxer (@Sarah_Boxer) March 12, 2020

“We must put politics aside, stop the partisanship, and unify together as one nation and one family.” – Trump, literally last night https://t.co/cYGMjD5Eol — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) March 12, 2020

And yes, I made the point also:

Not the time for politics? — Colby Hall (@colbyhall) March 12, 2020

Watch Kilmeade’s political comments above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]