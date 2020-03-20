Trump Calls on Former Press Secretary Sean Spicer at WH Briefing

Former White House Press Secretary turned Newsmax TV host Sean Spicer appeared in a reporter capacity on Friday at the White House coronavirus press conference — and was called on by his former boss President Donald Trump to ask questions.

“Yeah, please in the back…no the back, please,” Trump stated, not identifying his former press secretary by name.

Spicer began, “Mr. President, two questions…The first question is many small businesses are concerned, they have weeks not months, worried about how long it will take…”

“We are going to be helping them a lot. Including my conversation with Mitch [McConnell] and with Chuck [Schumer]. A big focus of that conversation was small businesses. Because they are really the engine behind our country. More so than the big ones. They are the engines behind our country,” Trump stated.

The now Newsmax TV host then asked his former boss, “Are you concerned about members of Congress that may have used information they learned on updates to sell stocks and profit off of this?”

Trump responded, “I saw some names. I know all of them. I know everyone mentioned. Dianne Feinstein, I guess. And a couple of others. I don’t know too much about what it’s about, but I find them to all be very honorable people.”

“And they said they did nothing wrong. I find them, the whole group, very honorable people,” Trump continued.

Reporters blasted the former press secretary’s presence in the briefing room:

now Sean Spicer is playing reporter — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) March 20, 2020

Sean Spicer just sitting in the White House press room asking questions like a reporter and EVERYONE ACTING LIKE THIS IS NORMAL is making me lose my mind. pic.twitter.com/xu91vD41H5 — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) March 20, 2020

“In the back, please,” Trump says, calling on Sean Spicer to ask a question without naming him by name. pic.twitter.com/JU6cP7PHlI — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 20, 2020

Watch above, via Fox News.

