Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller accused former Vice President Joe Biden of using masks as a political “prop,” even as he defended President Donald Trump’s coronavirus leadership.

Miller gave an interview to ABC’s George Stephonpoulos for This Week, where the conversation focused on how Trump, his administration and campaign staff, plus numerous prominent Republicans have been diagnosed with Covid-19 after multiple apparent super-spreader events. Miller insisted the president is doing well, though there is ongoing confusion and mixed messaging as to the severity of Trump’s condition.

The interview proceeded with Miller defending Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, even as Stephanopoulos confronted him with multiple examples of Trump flouting public health guidelines over the last few months. After Miller persisted in hyping up the safety measures around Trump (which clearly did not work), Stephanopoulos brought up the moment when the president mocked Biden’s mask use during their 1st presidential debate.

“Hasn’t the cavalier approach to masks and social distancing at these rallies been a mistake?” Stephanopoulos asked. “Will it change going forward?” After disputing the characterization of the question, Miller retorted “too often [Biden’s] used the mask as a prop.”

“A mask is very important, but he could be 20, 30 feet away from the nearest person and still have the mask on. That’s not going to change anything that’s out there,” He continued. “We can’t all just stay in our basement for the rest of our lives. We have to get out there and live our lives and take this on.”

Later in the show, Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield was asked to respond to Miller’s claim that the ex-veep is using masks as a “prop.”

“Tells you a lot of what you need to know about how the Trump campaign has treated this from the outset,” she responded.

Watch above, via ABC.

