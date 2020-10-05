Trump campaign communications director Erin Perrine took a swing at Joe Biden on Monday, and her attack was rooted in the fact that the former vice president has not contracted the coronavirus, while President Donald Trump failed to avoid it.

In an interview with Fox News’ Sandra Smith for America’s Newsroom, Perrine was asked if there would be a change in Trump’s messaging on the pandemic if he’s discharged from Walter Reed.

Her answer:

Firsthand experience is always going to change how someone relates to something that has been happening. The president has coronavirus right now. He is battling it head-on as toughly as only President Trump can. And listen, of course that will change the way that he speaks of it because it will be a first-hand experience. But that experience of not only coronavirus, but being President of the United States, that’s why you just see a different tone overall from him.

Smith moved after that to clarify if the coronavirus is going to be more of a key issue for the Trump campaign going forward.

“He has talked about coronavirus as well, he talked about it all,” Perrine answered.

“He has experience as Commander-in-Chief. He has experience as a businessman. He has experience now fighting the coronavirus as an individual,” she continued. “Those first-hand experiences, Joe Biden, he doesn’t have those. He doesn’t know what it’s like to create a job other than Hunter’s. Joe Biden doesn’t know what its like to have to stand up and serve as Commander-in-Chief of this country.”

Watch above, via Fox News

