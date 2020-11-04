Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh went after Fox News during his appearance on Fox News Wednesday evening, telling Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum how “livid” they were with the network calling Arizona for Joe Biden.

Murtaugh said the campaign expects “more votes to be dumped in Arizona” that will be good news for them, saying it won’t be hard for Trump “to close the gap.”

And then he went after Fox News for calling Arizona, something that the network’s team repeatedly stood by in the past 24 hours:

“As this narrows, there’s going to be great pressure on you guys, to be honest with you, Fox News, to resend your call. It was a premature call, you know that we were livid about the fact that you and then the AP made that call. There are seven organizations that call states on election night… Five of those seven did not to make that call,” Murtaugh said.

He scolded Fox and said, “This is going to lead Joe Biden to falsely declare himself the President-elect at some point, and I don’t think you want that hanging around your neck.”

Fox News’ Arnon Mishkin, the head of the network’s decision desk, said both Tuesday and Wednesday that they’re standing by the Arizona call.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]