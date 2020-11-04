CNN’s Jim Acosta reported that Donald Trump is “bleeding GOP support” on the day after Election Day in the wake of the president making a series of increasingly outrageous, bizarre, and patently false claims about the state of the 2020 election.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Trump used a 3:00 a.m. speech in the White House to falsely declare “frankly we have won the election” and claim states “started to magically disappear” on the media’s Election Night map. That was followed hours later with Rudy Giuliani’s bizarre election lawsuit announcement in Philadelphia and several other obviously untrue declarations from the campaign, including numerous members of Trump’s family unilaterally — and baselessly — “declaring a victory” in Pennsylvania when more than a million ballots are still left to count.

During a late afternoon segment on CNN, the chief White House correspondent told anchor Jake Tapper that Trump’s unhinged behavior was quickly costing him any good faith among his party.

“Jake, the Trump campaign is saying they are confident and a path that remains,” Acosta said. “When you talk to the sources privately, you hear a different story. Based on what I’m hearing from my sources, the mood is darkening inside the Trump campaign. I talked to a source close to the White House a little while ago who said the president is bleeding GOP support, is the way this person described it, over his behavior.”

Acosta then pointed to a recent tweet from Trump where he said, despite trailing by tens of thousands of votes and without any state certification of the results: “we hereby claim the State of Michigan” in victory for his campaign. This is definitely not a thing, Acosta, emphasized. “He can’t ‘hereby’ claim anything. I can’t hereby claim a ham sandwich.”

“According to the source close to the White House I spoke with a little while ago,” Acosta added. “The tactics they are going into the individual states and mounting legal challenges are really been called into question by some fellow Republicans. This source close to the White House described that as ‘an ambulance chasing routine’ and, to continue with the words of this source close to the White House, ‘to make matters worse, Rudy is on the case,’ meaning the former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani ,whose credibility throughout all of this really has been shattered, as he has made just one reckless and baseless accusation after another.”

“Yeah, Rudy Giuliani had a press conference and it was like a scene out of a Coen brothers film,” Tapper said, snarkily punctuating the end of the segment.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

