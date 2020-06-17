In a lengthy phone interview on Fox News’ Hannity one day after a Rose Garden event championing police reform, President Donald Trump bemoaned that “police have not been treated fairly in our country” even as nationwide protests continue over the recent police killings of several unarmed African-Americans.

Speaking with the well-known pro-Trump supporter, Sean Hannity, Trump expressed sympathy over the killing of George Floyd and briefly alluded to the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks, but then quickly pivoted to a defense of law enforcement that painted police as victims of unspecified mistreatment or bias.

“The George Floyd case nothing has to be said. I watched that. I couldn’t really watch for that long a period of time, it was over eight minutes. Who could watch that?” Trump said, before alluding to Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with murdering Floyd. “But it doesn’t get any more obvious or doesn’t get worse that that. That man has some big problems, no question about it, the police officer, what he did. I haven’t met any — because I deal with law enforcement all the time and just left a big group of great sheriffs, law enforcement people in the country and nobody was sticking up for what he did.”

But then Trump abruptly switched gears from discussing the Floyd killing to his White House police reform signing ceremony to this past weekend’s shooting of a fleeing Brooks by an Atlanta police officer. “The event that took place yesterday, I thought it was a terrible situation but you can’t resist a police officer, but if you have a disagreement, you have to take it up after the fact. It was a very sad, very, very sad thing. You take a look and it was out of control, the whole situation was out of control.”

Trump then repeated an unfounded claim by the attorney for Garrett Rolfe, the Atlanta cop who shot Brooks and was charged with his felony murder on Wednesday. After repeating the police officer’s unconfirmed account, the president added: “I don’t know that I would’ve necessarily believed that, but I will tell you, it’s a very interesting thing and maybe that’s so.”

“It’s up to justice now,” Trump said, and then pivoted to a plea for sympathy for the police over their suffering, even as unrest over racial injustice and systemic police brutality still roils American streets. “I hope [Rolfe] gets a fair shake because police have not been treated fairly in our country. They have not been treated fairly. But again, he can’t resist a police officer like that and they ended up in a very terrible disagreement and, look at the way it ended. Very bad. Very bad.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

