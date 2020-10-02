Trump Condemns ‘All White Supremacists’ and Proud Boys After Days of Odd Comments

President Donald Trump condemned “all white supremacists,” including the Proud Boys during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night.

Trump’s remarks come after days of odd comments from both him and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who pointed to past examples of condemnation when asked by reporters to denounce white supremacy. McEnany also defended Trump’s debate comments by claiming that “stand back” is synonymous with “stand down.”

Fox News’ Kennedy noted that in order to answer a question about white supremacy, you have to use “unequivocally and very forceful terms.” “‘Sure’ is not a forceful denunciation,” she noted. “Sometimes you have to go back and clean up what you said and make it very, very clear if there is anything about the language or the exchange that is ambiguous.”

Perhaps Trump took note, as he did exactly that while interviewed by Hannity on the network.

“I’ve said it many times, and let me be clear again, I condemn the KKK, I condemn all white supremacists,” he said. “I condemn the Proud Boys. I don’t know him much about the Proud Boys, almost nothing, but I condemn that.”

Trump then went after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, faulting him for not denouncing Antifa before condemning the group himself.

“Antifa is a horrible group of people. They kill people,” he added. “What they do to people — they are causing instruction, they’re causing riots. He doesn’t want to do that, but the press doesn’t go after him. That’s a really bad group of people. I condemn them. If I say it 100 times, it won’t be enough because it’s fake news.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

