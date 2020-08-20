While the Democratic National Convention aired its final night of speeches Thursday, President Donald Trump called into Sean Hannity’s show to decry what he called “tremendous hate” from some speakers.

Early on Trump told Hannity he’s seen “a lot of hate” from the DNC thus far.

At one point, Hannity asked Trump for his reactions to the speeches from Barack and Michelle Obama, but not before himself remarking, “One thing you said that interested me is you believe that they paved the way for you to be elected.”

“Without them… without Biden and Obama, I wouldn’t be president. I wouldn’t have run,” Trump said. “They were so bad. People don’t remember the hatred and division. There was tremendous division. Probably a little more quiet, but it was tremendous hatred and division that we had for eight years. And, you know, people don’t like to talk about it. He was a terrible president. He was a very divisive person, a very divisive president. We had the slowest recovery in the history of our country from 1929 let’s say.”

Later on in the interview, Trump said he would be watching Joe Biden’s speech and again said, “I watched a lot of hate last night and the night before.”

And he once again swiped at Michelle Obama for taping her speech and said, “She had a lot of hate. She had a lot of anger.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

