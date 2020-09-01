Trump Doubles Down on Plane ‘Loaded With Thugs’ Conspiracy: ‘This Was a First-Hand Account’ From ‘A Person You Know’

President Donald Trump doubled down on his plane “loaded with thugs” conspiracy while talking to reporters before making his way to Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Trump initially pushed the conspiracy theory during an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, but NBC news revealed that it likely comes from months-old debunked Facebook posts that alleged Antifa protesters were planning to riot in Idaho’s Treasure Valley.

“A person was on a plane, said there were about 6 people like that person, more or less, and what happened is the entire plane filled up with the looters, the anarchists, rioters, people looking for trouble,” Trump claimed after a reporter asked about his remarks. “The person felt very uncomfortable on the plane.”

The president noted that the person who was on the plane is someone that the reporter would know — adding that they were flying from Washington D.C. Trump then said that he might be able to get the person to speak to reporters about the incident, but did not make any promises.

“This would be a person you know, so I will see whether or not I can get that person — I’ll let them know, and I can see whether or not I can get that person to speak to you,” he said. “This was a first-hand account of a plane going from Washington to wherever”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

