Trump’s Plane ‘Loaded With Thugs’ Conspiracy Rant Likely Came From Months-Old Facebook Posts From Cranks

A conspiracy theory that President Donald Trump pushed during an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, which claimed that a plane “completely loaded with thugs” was meant to disrupt the Republican National Convention, likely comes from months-old debunked Facebook posts.

Trump told Ingraham that “we had somebody get on a plane from a certain city this weekend, and in the plane it was almost completely loaded with thugs, wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms, with gear and this and that,” adding later they were headed to Washington D.C. to disrupt the RNC.

When Ingraham asked what he’s talking about, Trump told her he would tell her some other time because “it’s under investigation right now.”

Trump’s theory, NBC pointed out, matches viral Facebook posts that alleged Antifa protesters were planning to riot in Idaho’s Treasure Valley — no event ever occurred.

“At least a dozen males got off the plane in Boise from Seattle, dressed head to toe in black,” the post said. “Be ready for attacks downtown and residential areas.”

“Family and friends in Idaho. We were told by our Congressman that Antifa has sent a plane load of their people into Boise and three bus loads from Seattle into the rural areas,” wrote another Facebook user. “The sheriff in Payette has already spotted some of them. We were warned to lock our doors and our guns. We think they will stay in the larger communities but it is best to be prepared”

Payette County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to mark the posts as false, adding that they have not had contact with members of Antifa, nor did they verify that there are rioters in Payette County.

