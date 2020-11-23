Republican pollster Frank Luntz warned on on Monday that Republicans could lose the Senate if President Donald Trump keeps disillusioning Georgia voters by claiming that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

Discussing the upcoming Georgia runoffs — which will decide which party controls the Senate — on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Luntz said, “I’m trying to understand specifically who’s got the turnout advantage because, in the end, no one’s going to change their votes.”

Luntz noted that “so many Trump people have been disillusioned because their candidate lost for president, and we still find that 55 percent of Trump voters in Georgia — 55 percent — believe Donald Trump was elected president and so they’re mad,” but added, “Despite that, Republicans have a slight advantage.”

“First, by 46 to 42 percent, they would rather see a Republican at this time represent the state in Washington,” he continued. “The key that I’m looking at are the twelve percent that would rather have one of each party. Now, the Democrats have to win both seats for them to gain control of the Senate, so a split vote will not help them.”

“The other think that I’m watching is the turnout interest. 80 percent of Republicans are definitely going to vote, only 70 percent of Democrats,” Luntz detailed. “So that can give you a one or two percent advantage for the Republicans.”

“But, and this is a message for the President of the United States,” he warned. “If you continue to disillusion voters by saying that the elections were rigged and that your vote doesn’t matter, this could have severe consequences for the administration in trying to keep those two seats Republican.”

Luntz concluded, “I would argue that what Donald Trump says and does over the next six weeks is going to determine the outcome of the Georgia Senate race, and well may determine the outcome of our country overall.”

On Saturday, attorney Lin Wood — who is currently filing lawsuits on behalf of Trump over the election results — encouraged Georgians to withhold their votes to Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) if the two senators don’t help more to overturn the election results in the state.

