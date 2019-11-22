While Donald Trump typically enjoys softball questions during his phone-in interviews on Fox & Friends, the president appeared to be flustered Friday morning as the hosts of his favorite morning show lightly grilled him about sending his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to Ukraine when he knew so little about the country and caused problems there.

After co-host Brian Kilmeade explained the House Democrats’ accusations against Trump — that he used U.S. “aid [and] taxpayer dollars to attack a political opponent in Joe Biden” using the Ukrainian government — the Fox News personality went on to say that it seemed like “Giuliani was getting under a lot of people’s skin” while in Ukraine. The president quickly fired back, saying Kilmeade’s comment was “not true” and noted that he’s known the former New York City mayor “for a long time.”

“Wait to listen, I’ve known him for a long time, too,” the co-host replied, before asking Trump to listen to a clip of U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testifying that U.S. diplomats in Ukraine “did not want to work with Mr. Giuliani” but were forced to.

“So why was it necessary to put Rudy in the middle of the Ukraine, a country he knew little about, as opposed to let the people do their jobs there and just give them the same mission?” Kilmeade asked.

The president defended his decision to send Giuliani overseas to help push for an investigation into the Bidens by highlighting his supposedly nonexistent relationships with Sondland, who donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration committee to secure his ambassador position, and former State Department special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker, two figures that the president claimed he “hardly know[s]” and does “not know,” respectively.

“Rudy is a great crime fighter. Rudy is the best mayor in the history of New York City. Rudy Giuliani is a very legendary figure in our country,” Trump said of his “friend,” adding that “this kind of crap wouldn’t have happened in the Justice Department if Rudy Giuliani was the attorney general.”

Kilmeade pushed back on Trump’s description of Giuliani: “The sources are indicted right now in jail. Those are two of his sources. One of his other sources is looked as a corrupt figure. So, in the end, it seems like you had State Department and Rudy Giuliani working against each other and then the accusation comes in that your ambassador [Marie Yovanovitch] was being tarnished by Rudy Giuliani.”

Trump responded with a longwinded rant siding with Giuliani’s disdain for Yovanovitch, who he attacked for not hanging “my picture in the embassy” and described as “not an angel.”

