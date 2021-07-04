Trump Goes Off at Rally Railing Against Trump Org Indictment: ‘They Go After Good, Hard-Working People for Not Paying Taxes on a Company Car’

Former President Donald Trump went on a rant over the indictment against the Trump Organization during his Florida rally Saturday night.

The Trump Organization and chief financial officer Allen Weisslberg were indicted last week, facing charges of tax fraud.

Trump brought it up as he railed against the Mueller investigation on Saturday, saying it’s something “you would see in a third world nation… reminiscent of a communist dictatorship targeting your political opponents.”

“It’s a fascist and authoritarian and — the people who talk about democracy are literally destroying it before our very eyes,” he said.

“The radical left continues to search for a crime and wreck lives, break laws, violate every principle of justice, fairness, and liberty,” Trump continued. “It’s really called prosecutorial misconduct. It’s a terrible, terrible thing. There’s no depth to which the radical left will not sink to stop our Make America Great Again movement.”

He brought up Hunter Biden and the Clinton Foundation to say prosecutors “leave Democrats alone” but “mobilize every power of government to come after me.”

At one point Trump addressed the specific indictment against the Trump Organization:

They go after good, hard-working people for not paying taxes on a company car. “You didn’t pay tax on the car! Or a company apartment!” You used an apartment because you need an apartment because you have to travel too far where your house is, you didn’t pay tax, or education for your grandchildren. I don’t even know. Do you have to… does anybody know the answer to that stuff? Okay? But they indict people for that!

You can watch above, via Newsmax.

