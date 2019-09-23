President Donald Trump went after the press this afternoon after getting pressed again on his call with the president of Ukraine.

One reporter directly asked, “Did you tell the Ukraine leader they would have the aid only if they investigated Joe biden and his family?”

“No I didn’t,” Trump responded.

He brought up Biden’s comments and called him dishonest before saying, “But because you’re a faker — you in particular — you’re a fake news group of people, you don’t want to report that. I didn’t do it.”

“I hope you’re going to be able to see a call. Because I didn’t do it,” the president added. “When you see the call, you’re going to be very surprised.”

He continued to go off on the press for not covering Hunter Biden‘s ties to the Ukrainian gas company:

“It’s really a disgrace. It really is a situation where it just shows the press — you’ve had such a bad week. Between Justice Kavanaugh and this and other things, it’s showing how dishonest so many members of the press are. Not all of you, but so many members of the press are so totally dishonest. But this is a case I hope you get to see the call, because your question — you will see I did not ask for… I did not make a statement that you have to do this or I’m not gonna give you aid. I wouldn’t do that. I wouldn’t do that.”

“With that being said,” Trump added, “what I want is, I want — we’re giving a lot of money away to Ukraine and other places. You want to see a country that’s going to be not corrupt. The president is a good man. He got elected on the fact that he was going to get rid of corruption in Ukraine. That’s I think the primary reason he got elected. So he gets elected on the basis of ending corruption in Ukraine. Well, I think that’s good and that’s what I want to see. But when Biden does a thing like that, then there’s still corruption and that’s not good.”

Earlier today Trump talked about Ukrainian corruption and asked, “Why would you give money to a country that you think is corrupt?”

