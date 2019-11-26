President Donald Trump recounted his recent physical during his Florida campaign rally tonight, while also going off on “that stupid, corrupt, horrible CNN.”

The crowd loudly booed at the mention of CNN. Trump blasted their “terrible” ratings before moving on to his physical, swiping at the media coverage and saying he just wanted to save some time in January.

“I was there to just save a little time,” he said. “Let me tell you, if I didn’t feel great, I wouldn’t be ranting and raving to 22,000 people with lots of people outside.”

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

