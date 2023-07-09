Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Withdraws from His Legal Defense Team in New York Financial Fraud Case

Donald Trump lawyer Alina Habba was taken off of her role defending the former president from the financial fraud lawsuit he faces from New York Attorney General Letitia James. Instead, Habba will now assume new duties with his Save America leadership PAC.

The PAC confirmed in a press release that Habba will act as their legal spokesperson and general counsel while assisting Trump with “certain legal matters.” To this end, the statement says Habba will withdraw from James case against the Trump Organization “and other cases” so she has time to serve as Trump’s “media representative on legal matters.”

“Alina has worked diligently and tirelessly on many of the witch-hunt cases that have been unfairly brought against President Trump,” said Trump communications director Steven Cheung.

“It is an honor to be asked by such a leader as President Trump to help Save America. Being able to devote more time to addressing publicly his many legal matters is the privilege of a lifetime,” Habba said in her own statement.

Habba is also tied to Trump’s classified documents case, for she was among his lawyers who were called before a federal grand jury over her effort to compile the subpoenaed documents Trump improperly held in his possession at Mar-a-Lago. She has also established herself as a media figure with her defenses of Trump on TV, though efforts have been met with scrutiny throughout the documents case.

