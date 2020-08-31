During Monday’s White House press conference, President Donald Trump was asked about not meeting with the family of Jacob Blake when he’s in Kenosha.

Trump said he spoke with the family pastor before saying, “I thought it would be better not to do anything where there are lawyers involved. They wanted me to speak, but they wanted to have lawyers involved, so I thought that was inappropriate, so I didn’t do that. But I did speak with the pastor of the family, who’s a fine man, a wonderful man. I think we had a great talk. And I may at some point, you know, do that but they did have a lawyer that wanted to be on the phone. And I said no, that’s inappropriate. But I just gave my best regards.”

Jacob Blake Sr. reacted on CNN after the press conference, saying he won’t play politics when it’s his son’s life he’s talking about. He added that “we don’t have a family pastor” and doesn’t know who the president talked to. One White House official said that Trump was talking about Blake’s mother’s pastor.

Benjamin Crump, attorney for the Blake family, said the president’s comments are “mind-boggling” and said being on the call wasn’t an issue when Barack Obama spoke with Trayvon Martin’s family.

He said Blake’s mother and others were trying to coordinate for a presidential call, but “the call never came.”

Jim Acosta asked Blake Sr. if he would say anything to the president.

“I’m worried about my son and we’re not dealing with politics,” Blake Sr. responded. “I’m not getting into politics. It’s all about my son, man. It has nothing to do with a photo-op. It has to do with Jacob’s operation.”

At one point Crump said the difference been what happened to Blake and what happened to Kyle Rittenhouse shows “two justice systems that exist in America.”

Blake Sr. added, “The two justice systems were in stark contrast of each other right there in front of your eyes. You can see that on video. That white young man got a high-five and some water. My son got seven to the back. Hot ones through his back. He’s paralyzed from the waist down. That young man went home to his house in Illinois. Antioch, Illinois. He didn’t go home in Kenosha or Racine, he went to another state. My son went to a state of being paralyzed. It’s a stark understanding of the two judicial systems set up in America. There’s a white system and a black system.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

