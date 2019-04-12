Trump on Possibly Sending Detained Immigrants to Sanctuary Cities: ‘Let’s See If They Have Open Arms’

President Donald Trump today made it clear that he is seriously considering sending illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities, after statements from his own administration dismissing that it was being taken seriously.

He blamed Democrats for the “horrible, old-fashioned laws” before again saying the “asylum laws are absolutely insane.”

He mimicked an asylum-seeker reading from a statement saying they have “great fear” for their life before affirming again he’s “strongly” looking at this idea:

“California, the governor wants to have a lot of people coming in, refugees coming in. Lot of sanctuary cities. So we’ll give ’em to the sanctuary cities maybe to take care of if that’s the way they want. We can only hold them under the current law for 20 days.”

Minutes later POTUS emphasized again, “We’ll bring them to sanctuary city areas and let that particular area take care of it, whether it’s a state or whatever it might be. California certainly is always saying ‘we want more people.’ They want more people in their sanctuary cities. Well, we’ll give them more people. We can give them a lot, we can give them an unlimited supply. Let’s see if they’re so happy.”

“They’re always saying they have open arms,” he added. “Let’s see if they have open arms.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com