‘No Smiling’: Trump Wants to Skip Fox Hosted Debate, Complains Bret Baier’s Interview Lacked ‘Let’s Have Fun’ Energy

Former President Donald Trump joined Eric Bolling on Newsmax Monday night for a lengthy interview that covered topics ranging from Hunter Biden to RFK Jr. to whether or not he will attend the GOP primary debate hosted by Fox News.

Bolling asked Trump if he would attend the Fox-hosted GOP debate in Milwaukee on August 23rd. Trump, who has threatened in recent days to skip the debate, answered that it “would be foolish” of him to attend and take arrows from all of his competitors.

Trump then noted that “you have a hostile network like Fox” hosting the debate as well, offering another reason he might skip it.

“When I did the interview with Bret, I thought it was fine. I thought it was okay, but there was nothing friendly about it. You know, it was nasty,” Trump said, adding:

And I thought I did a good job; I’ve been given credit for doing a good job. Because it was really like, unfriendly. Everything was like unfriendly. No smiling, no let’s have fun, let’s Make America Great Again. Everything was like a hit. So you have a hostile network. And you have people that are their candidates they are obviously against you … and if you’re leading by 30, 40, 50 points, what’s the purpose of really doing it?”

On Monday Trump posted a similar sentiment on Truth Social, writing:

So FoxNews, which is down 37% in the Ratings, doesn’t cover my getting the “Man of the Decade” Award (because of my great trade policies!) in Michigan, or my Keynote Speech for Faith & Freedom in D.C., and then wants me to show up and get them ratings for their “Presidential” Debate, where I’m leading the field by 40 points. All they do is promote, against all hope, Ron DeSanctimonious, and he’s dropping like a rock. Sorry FoxNews, life doesn’t work that way!!!

