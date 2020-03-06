President Donald Trump riffed Friday afternoon at a press conference in Atlanta, Georgia at the CDC Headquarters, where the commander-in-chief took two detours – to tout his own beliefs – that appeared to come to mind mid-thought.

The first detour from Trump was to praise the “record” Fox News ratings from his Townhall in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The second included the president likening the “perfect” Coronavirus testing kits to that of the “perfect” transcription and letter, which lead to the House hitting him with impeachment articles – over the phone call he had with Urkine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump began with the riff on the Fox News ratings calling the network, a “fine network,” adding that he heard the Townhall Thursday night had “broke ratings” records.

“As of the time I left the plane with you, we had 240 cases, that’s at least what was on a very fine network known as Fox News. I know you love it. But that’s what I happened to be watching, and how was the show last night? Did it get good ratings, by the way?” Trump asked, pointing to reporters.

“I don’t know,” Trump floated.

“I heard it broke ratings, but maybe that’s wrong. That’s what they told me. I can’t imagine that, but what happened is if you look at the number, the time we left, there were 240 cases and 11 deaths. That’s what it has been.”

Moments later, Trump then dove into another riff where he likened the “perfect” Coronousvirus testing kits to the “perfect” Ukraine “transcription” and “letter.”

Trump continued, “They have them out there. In addition to that, they are making millions more as we speak. But as of right now and yesterday, anybody that needs a test, that’s the important thing, and the tests are all perfect like the letter was perfect.”

“The transcription was perfect. Right? This was not as perfect as that, but pretty good,” Trump stated.

Watch above, via Fox News.

