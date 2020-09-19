President Donald Trump railed against the media’s coverage of him at his North Carolina rally on Saturday night – while also taking aim at one of his favorite cable networks, Fox News, stating that they have “changed a lot” since his 2016 campaign.

Riffing against the way in which the media covers his campaign rallies, Trump began, “they only show your face. And I saw people they never show. That includes Fox [News], which has changed a lot. Changed a lot. It’s sad. Somebody said, what’s the biggest difference between 2016 and now?”

“You know what I said? Fox,” Trump stated.

“I don’t know what’s going on with that,” he added, referring to the cable network. “But we have some great ones to on Fox.”

Minutes before ripping into Fox News at his rally, Trump offered strong words of praise for the cable network’s evening opinion hosts including Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson, and Fox Bussiness host Lou Dobbs.

Watch above, via Fox News.

