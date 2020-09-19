President Donald Trump suggested Joe Biden might take debate-enhancing drugs, and said he would like a drug test administered prior to their upcoming presidential debates.

“I got a debate coming up with this guy,” Trump told the crowd. “You never know. They gave him a big fat shot in the ass… and for two hours, he is better than ever before. Problem is, what happens after that?”

Trump added, “We’re going to ask for a drug test. We are. I’d like to have a drug test. Both of us, I’ll take it, he’ll take it.”

The former vice president and the president are set to go head-to-head in their first debate on September 29th, with moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News. Other debate dates include Thursday, October 15, and Thursday, October 22, 2020. The Vice Presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris will be on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

Currently, Biden leads Trump by 6.2%, according to a national polling average by Real Clear Politics. Trump holds a national approval rating average of 44.8%, according to RCP.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

