Trump Says Making Ukraine a NATO Member an ‘Unhinged’ Idea, Biden Risking Nuclear War Over ‘Bribes’

Former president Donald Trump accused his successor of dragging the U.S. into a potentially nuclear conflict by even considering allowing Ukraine into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in a video released on Thursday.

“We have a corrupt compromise president, Crooked Joe Biden, who is dragging us into World War III,” asserted Trump before arguing that Biden is doing so “on behalf of a nation [Ukraine] that paid his family millions and millions of dollars in obvious bribes.”

He continued:

All you have to do is take a look at how much China, how much Ukraine have paid the Biden family. It’s a total disgrace and a very dangerous one. Under these circumstances, the notion that we would even consider admitting Ukraine into NATO at this time is completely unhinged. Joe Biden can’t even walk up a flight of stairs on Air Force One and he can’t put two sentences together. The last thing that this incompetent administration should be doing is risking war with a nuclear armed Russia or China or other countries.

“We have somebody that doesn’t have a clue representing us,” he concluded.

On Twitter, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) echoed both Trump’s diagnosis of corruption and his prognosis of war. “He is leading us into WW3 bc Zelenskyy has proof of more Biden crimes,” she submitted before calling for Biden’s impeachment.

Is this why Biden has America involved in the war in Ukraine??? Joe Biden is a criminal and is compromised! And he is leading us into WW3 bc Zelenskyy has proof of more Biden crimes. This is the FBI's FD-1023 UNCLASSIFIED form from the FBI's most trusted informant that… pic.twitter.com/GWW4iltB27 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 20, 2023

Last week, Biden declared that “all our allies agree, Ukraine’s future lies in NATO” after a meeting of the new NATO-Ukraine Council in Lithuania, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attended and at which he lobbied for Ukraine’s immediate acceptance.

But although Biden supports its eventual entry into the alliance, he has also said that the war must end before that happens.

“I don’t think there is unanimity in NATO about whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this moment, in the middle of a war,” Biden told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria. “If the war is going on, then we’re all at war, we’re at war with Russia if that were the case.”

“I think it’s premature to say, to call for a vote now,” he added.

