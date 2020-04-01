After some critical questions at today’s White House coronavirus task force briefing, President Donald Trump got testy with Fox News’ John Roberts.

Roberts followed up on a question about whether he would speak with Joe Biden noting the back-and forth between the current White House and the previous one, referencing “they said you got rid of the pandemic office in the National Security Council.”

“We didn’t do that. That turned out to be a false story,” Trump immediately responded. “Now you’re starting to go — what, are you working for CNN?”

(Roberts used to work for CNN for a number of years before joining Fox News.)

“I’m pointing out what they have said and what you have said,” Roberts said.

The president also swiped at Fox, remarking that “Fox isn’t so easy either, don’t kid yourself.”

“You know that’s a false story, what you just said is a false story… You shouldn’t be repeating a story you know is false,” he continued.

