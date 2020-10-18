Trump campaign national press secretary Hogan Gidley defended President Donald Trump’s answer at last week’s town hall on QAnon while slamming Savannah Guthrie for bringing it up in the first place.

Gidley started off by slamming Guthrie for asking over 40 questions at the town hall, saying, “She asked all the questions. She answered all the questions. And when she wasn’t doing either of those, she was interrupting the president’s answers.”

He said “the deck is always stacked against the president, but he doesn’t care.”

Howard Kurtz brought up the fiery exchange on QAnon and Guthrie’s push for the president so just flat-out denounce it.

At a White House press briefing in August, the president was asked about the conspiracy theory about a “cult of pedophiles and cannibals” that he’s supposedly fighting and answered by saying “Is that supposed to be a bad thing or a good thing?” and remarking upon how “they like me very much.”

Guthrie confronted him directly on this and told him that QAnon believes “Democrats are a satanic pedophile ring and that you are the savior of that.”

Trump said repeatedly he doesn’t know about QAnon, but added, “I do know they are very much against pedophilia.”

Kurtz asked Gidley about that staggering exchange — that prefaced a grilling over the president’s insane retweet of a conspiracy theory about the killing of Osama bin Laden — and said, “Some QAnon followers spread baseless conspiracy theories about Satan-worshipping child sex trafficking rings run by Democrats. The FBI says it’s a potential terror threat. Some people were surprised that the president was sort of mixed in his response.”

Gidley said, “He’s not mixed in the response. He was pretty clear he didn’t know much about the group at all.”

He went on to chide Guthrie for asking about it in the first place:

“When the American people got the chance to ask the questions that concerned their futures, not just for them and their families, but for their children, for their friends, they asked serious questions about the economy, they asked serious questions about jobs coming back, questions about covid. Savannah Guthrie takes her time to ask about a crazy conspiracy theory to which the president said, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about. I hear they’re against pedophilia. Yeah, so am I.’ He doesn’t know anything about the group, he was clear. But that’s what the mainstream media is trying to push, all the things that at nonsensical that don’t really address the issues that face real Americans, because they know the president has the answers for those issues.”

