President Donald Trump took issue with comments made by Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the key members of the White House coronavirus task force, on lockdowns and the question of school reopenings.

During his Senate testimony Tuesday, Fauci said, “The idea of having treatments available or a vaccine to facilitate the reentry of students into the fall term would be something that would be a bit of a bridge too far. As I mentioned, the drug that has shown some degree of efficacy was modest, and it was in hospitalized patients, not yet, or maybe ever, to be used … as prophylaxis or treatment.”

Fauci received criticism from all of Fox News primetime after his testimony, including over those particular remarks.

Today the president said he was “surprised” by what Fauci said and told reporters that is “not an acceptable answer” to him.

He made similar remarks in speaking with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

In a preview released this afternoon, Bartiromo asked about Fauci’s concerns and said, “The major message he wants to convey is that the danger is if we skip over the checkpoints and the guidelines to open America again, then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks.”

Trump responded, “Anthony is a good person, a very good person, I’ve disagreed with him. When I closed the border to China, he disagreed with that and then ultimately he agreed and he said I saved hundreds of thousands of lives, which is what happened… I think that we have to open our schools”

You can watch his comments to reporters above, via Fox News.

