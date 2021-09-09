President Donald Trump suggested he is the reason Twitter is a successful social media platform, and also said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg “used to come to the White House to kiss my ass.”

Greg Gutfeld spoke with Trump recently and is airing the interview over multiple episodes of his Fox News show Gutfeld! this week.

The host asked Trump if he misses being on Twitter, which permanently suspended him from the platform after the January 6 Capitol riot.

Trump didn’t exactly answer the question, but he did say the platform was good for him.

“Well you know, a lot of people think Twitter was bad for me,” said Trump. “I disagree. I think it was good for me. Twitter has become a very boring place. I don’t wanna be like, bragging or anything, but people are saying it’s become very boring.”

“You made the site,” said Gutfeld.

“You know when I went on to Twitter like 12 years ago,” responded Trump, “Twitter was a failed operation. And it became successful and a lot of people said I had a lot to do with it. When they took me off, I had way over 100 million people. And then if you add Facebook and everything else, it’s over 200 million people. That’s a lot. You go from 200 million people to nothing overnight.”

Trump added, “We’re suing Twitter, Facebook, Google. We’re suing them all, a class action suit. Anybody who wants to join, please join.”

“These people are sick,” Trump said, before turning his attention to Zuckerberg.

“He used to come to the White House to kiss my ass,” said Trump. “And I’d say, ‘Oh, that’s nice.’ I have the head of Facebook coming with his lovely wife. And they come and they’d have dinner with me in the White House. And then you see what they do about me and about Republicans and it’s just sort of crazy. But that’s the way the world works.”

Watch above via Fox News.

