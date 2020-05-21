Trump Tells Reporters He Doesn’t Know if He’ll Wear a Mask at Ford Plant Despite Michigan AG’s Warnings 

President Donald Trump told reporters outside of the White House on Thursday that he wasn’t sure he would wear a mask on his tour of the Ford plant, despite warnings from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who threatened to “take action” against companies who let him visit without one.

“If he fails to wear a mask, he’s going to be asked not to return to any enclosed facilities inside our state,” Nessel told CNN prior to Trump’s trip to the plant, during which he will thank workers for producing PPE amid the pandemic.

Despite Nessel’s request, the president told a reporter he did not know if he would comply and wear a mask during his visit because he wanted the U.S. to get back to normal as soon as possible, later adding that Democratic governors were not respecting churches.

“Well, I don’t know, we’re gonna look at it. A lot of people have asked me that question,” Trump said. “I want to get our country back to normal. I want to normalize. One of the other things I want to do is get the churches open. The churches are not being treated with respect by a lot of the Democrat governors. I want to get our churches open. We will take a very strong position on that very soon.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

