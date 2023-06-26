Trump Wants No Part Of Conspiracy Theory That Sub Coverage Was Meant To Avoid Hunter Biden Story: ‘The Submarine Is a Separate Issue’

Donald Trump threw cold water on Newsmax host Eric Bolling’s question about whether the Biden administration withheld the fate of the doomed Titan submersible in an effort to distract from coverage of Hunter Biden’s plea deal.

Last week Biden reached a plea deal with the Department of Justice whereby he will plead guilty to two tax violations and receive probation. Meanwhile, a submersible offering $250,000-per-seat tours of the wreckage of the Titanic disappeared. Days after the vessel lost contact, officials concluded it suffered an implosion. The U.S. Navy later reported it detected “an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion” on Sunday, but was uncertain as to what it was.

Trump joined Monday’s edition of The Balance, where the former president railed against President Joe Biden and his family’s purported business dealings.

“Look, it’s the most corrupt administration in the history of this country,” Trump said before citing congressional Republicans’ allegations that members of the Biden family received millions of dollars. “It’s a disgrace and the media doesn’t pick it up.”

Bolling mentioned the Titan and asked Trump if he thinks the Biden administration was aware of the incident on Sunday – when the Navy later said it heard the loud noise – in order to send the media on a wold goose chase.

“This whole idea of submarine implodes with some billionaires on board, and the Navy was alerted that that was likely that happened on Sunday,” the host said. “They allowed this search to go on for five days. Do you think it had anything to do with the fact that Hunter Biden was pleading guilty to crimes during that week and the media would chase the shiny object over there – being an imploding submarine?”

Trump dismissed the idea.

“Well, I don’t know, I don’t get into that,” he said. “I will tell you that, you know, the submarine is a separate issue. That’s a horrible thing. That’s a horrible way to go. But I can tell you that – with or without the submarine – it doesn’t matter in terms of what’s going on with our country. Our country is at third world.”

The former president continued his broadsides against Joe Biden.

