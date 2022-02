One thing stood out in the Tuesday ratings: Donald Trump’s interview on Newsmax with host Robert Schmitt, airing in prime time, was not the most watched hour on the network.

Trump interviews used to be seen as a turboboost for cable news ratings. For a smaller network like Newsmax, which boasts an audience perhaps more devoted to Trump than even the audience of Fox News, it’s a gold standard interview.

But Trump’s interview with Schmitt drew only 220,000 total viewers and 33,000 in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demo. That was a decent pop from the previous hour, but not enough to propel the show to the top of the ratings pile at Newsmax.

Robert Schmitt Tonight placed fifth in the ratings for the network, behind shows from Eric Bolling, Grant Stinchfield, Sean Spicer, and Greg Kelly.

Kelly and Stinchfield more than doubled Schmitt’s interview in the demo. Schmitt placed eighth in that metric.

See the full ratings data below.

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

997 NEW DAY:

303 MORNING JOE:

762 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

20 ELEMENTARY:

41 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1435 NEW DAY:

434 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

117 MORNING IN AMERICA:

15 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1593 NEW DAY:

543 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1589 CNN NEWSROOM:

535 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

783 NATIONAL REPORT:

166 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1568 CNN NEWSROOM:

539 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

597 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

78 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1527 AT THIS HOUR:

520 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

492 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

96 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1715 INSIDE POLITICS:

632 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

587 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

170 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

205 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1379 CNN NEWSROOM:

593 MTP DAILY:

655 — BLUE BLOODS:

244 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1278 CNN NEWSROOM:

550 KATY TUR REPORTS:

651 AMERICAN AGENDA:

203 BLUE BLOODS:

318 3p STORY, THE:

1338 CNN NEWSROOM:

578 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

713 — BLUE BLOODS:

361 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1366 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

687 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1257 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

233 BLUE BLOODS:

409 5p FIVE, THE:

3439 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

678 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

212 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

173 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2432 SITUATION ROOM:

614 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1111 SPICER & CO:

267 DONLON REPORT, THE:

46 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2854 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

654 REIDOUT:

1062 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

345 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

37 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3558 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

731 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1362 STINCHFIELD:

249 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

50 9p HANNITY:

2820 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

609 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2117 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

102 NEWSNATION PRIME:

36 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2190 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

681 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1419 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

220 BANFIELD:

32 11p GUTFELD!:

1911 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

447 11TH HOUR:

828 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

116 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

16

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

180 NEW DAY:

29 MORNING JOE:

90 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

1 ELEMENTARY:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

255 NEW DAY:

59 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

11 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

245 NEW DAY:

88 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

250 CNN NEWSROOM:

82 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

68 NATIONAL REPORT:

21 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

278 CNN NEWSROOM:

64 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

58 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

9 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

268 AT THIS HOUR:

78 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

41 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

3 12p OUTNUMBERED:

260 INSIDE POLITICS:

111 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

58 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

39 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

14 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

205 CNN NEWSROOM:

98 MTP DAILY:

81 — BLUE BLOODS:

22 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

200 CNN NEWSROOM:

116 KATY TUR REPORTS:

71 AMERICAN AGENDA:

52 BLUE BLOODS:

34 3p STORY, THE:

242 CNN NEWSROOM:

137 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

75 — BLUE BLOODS:

43 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

256 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

134 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

90 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

43 BLUE BLOODS:

40 5p FIVE, THE:

543 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

117 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

42 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

21 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

466 SITUATION ROOM:

137 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

114 SPICER & CO:

50 DONLON REPORT, THE:

4 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

485 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

200 REIDOUT:

127 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

69 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

6 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

590 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

193 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

149 STINCHFIELD:

71 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

4 9p HANNITY:

473 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

144 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

217 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

25 NEWSNATION PRIME:

3 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

371 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

174 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

154 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

33 BANFIELD:

1 11p GUTFELD!:

372 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

103 11TH HOUR:

124 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

12 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

3

