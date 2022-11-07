Trump’s Lawyer Warns DeSantis Against ‘Delusion’ He Can Take MAGA from Former President: ‘Career Suicide’

Christina Bobb, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) for not yielding the Republican Party to her boss.

Bobb spoke to the conservative Right Side Broadcasting Network near in Ohio, on Monday evening ahead of Trump’s rally with J.D. Vance. Bobb hit DeSantis and she praised Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake.

“They’re playing their cards very differently,” Bobb said of Lake and DeSantis. She then criticized the latter for not declaring his allegiance to Trump, who she said is the unequivocal leader of the GOP:

Kari Lake has embraced President Trump as the leader of the party. She has followed his lead and she plans to press into the America First agenda, whereas Ron DeSantis, although his policies are really good – he’s not recognizing Donald Trump as the leader of this movement. And I think that could pose some problems for him if he actually tries to go toe-to-toe with President Trump. I strongly recommend he not do that. I think it would be career suicide, probably for at least the next several years.

She concluded DeSantis is “under the delusion” he can “take on President Trump,” and cautioned he needs to be “very careful.”

Bobb is a former anchor for One America News and a current attorney representing Trump in the Justice Department investigation of classified materials seized in August from his Florida home.

Trump insulted DeSantis at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday during what appeared to be an unprovoked attack.

“There it is, Trump at 71,” he said as he read a poll of hypothetical GOP primary contenders. “Ron DeSanctimonious at 10 percent.”

The crowd was unenthusiastic and Trump has since been heavily criticized for the remark. DeSantis has not responded publicly.

Watch above, via Right Side Broadcasting Network.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com