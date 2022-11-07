Congressional candidate J.R. Majewski spoke at a rally in Vandalia, Ohio on Monday where former President Donald Trump was also set to give an address. Trump is rallying for Republican candidates across the country.

In his remarks, Majewski attacked Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)

“Has anybody seen lyin’ Tim Ryan?” he asked, referring to the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate. “Or that drunk, nasty, Nancy Pelosi?”

Pelosi does not drink alcohol.

Majewski expressed “disappointment” the aforementioned politicians weren’t present at the rally, though it’s hard to imagine any reason they’d attend an event for their opponents.

According to the Associated Press, Majewski was “stopped for driving drunk on a U.S. air base in Japan” in 2001. He was demoted as a result.

Majewski has also repeatedly said he served with the Air Force in Afghanistan. However, the Air Force couldn’t corroborate that claim.

The candidate went after Ryan in his speech, as if to challenge him to a fight.

“You should come on down here,” Majewski said. “I double dog dare you.”

Pelosi is still grappling with the aftermath of the assault on her husband Paul Pelosi, who last month was attacked by a hammer-wielding suspect. The 82-year-old suffered a fractured cranium and other injuries. He underwent surgery and was hospitalized for six days. The speaker wasn’t home at the time of the incident.

Some conservatives have floated baseless theories that Paul Pelosi and his assailant not only knew each other, but were in an intimate relationship. But according to an FBI affidavit, the two did not know each other and the suspect had planned to maim the speaker because was the leader of the House Democrats.

Majewski’s opponent, Rep. Marcy Kaptur, has been in office since 1983. She is expected to prevail in Tuesday’s midterm election.

CORRECTION: This article has been updated to reflect the rally was held in Vandalia, not Dayton.

