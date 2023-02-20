Tucker Carlson Acknowledges He Gets Mad About ‘Fake Issues’ Days After Texts Showed He Knowingly Aired Dubious Election Claims

Fox News host Tucker Carlson acknowledged the existence of “fake issues” that “we get mad about” during a discussion about U.S. aid to Ukraine.

His comment came just days after text messages from November 2020 showed that Carlson and other Fox News hosts were skeptical of then-President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud, but nevertheless continued to promote them on air.

Speaking with Fox News contributor Tulsi Gabbard, Carlson fumed at the increasing amounts of aid the U.S. is sending to the besieged country, as well as President Joe Biden’s surprise visit there on Monday.

Carlson has long been a critic of assisting Ukraine and has repeatedly attacked its president, Volodymyr Zelensky. He juxtaposed Biden’s trip to Kyiv with the fact that he has not visited East Palestine, Ohio, where a train derailment spilled toxic chemicals into the environment at the beginning of February.

“Why are we putting up with this – honestly?” he asked Gabbard.

“You look at the lies that Americans are being told by President Biden, by Mitch McConnell, by these warmongers in both parties selling this lie that this is about defending freedom and democracy,” she responded. “They are the ones who are undermining our democracy. They are the ones who are denying the American people our constitutional right to have a say [in] whether or not we go to war or not.”

The U.S. is not at war with Russia.

“I agree,” Carlson told Gabbard. “I mean, how much weed are people smoking? This is a real issue. This is not one of the fake issues, you know, that we get mad about.”

On Thursday, November 2020 text messages included in a court filing showed Carlson, along with Laura Ingraham, and Sean Hannity, expressing skepticism about claims by Trump and his allies that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Despite that skepticism, the hosts continued to call the election into question. Hours after the filing was released, Carlson again suggested the election was rigged.

Watch above via Fox News.

