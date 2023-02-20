Bernie Sanders Accidentally Stumbles into TikTok Video and Seems Quite Annoyed by It

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) accidentally walked into frame during the filming of a TikTok video and got out of there as quickly as he could.

The senator is in New York as part of his book tour.

In the five-second video posted on Sunday, TikTok user @taylorchamp is seen dancing with a hotel doorman in New York. Sanders then emerges from the building and saunters up from behind them before realizing the inanity occurring in front of him.

Here’s arguably the most cantankerous member of Congress wanting to be anywhere other than this sidewalk in New York at this moment:

After posting the video, the TikTok user said not much happened during her stay in the city.

“Hi, Bernie Sanders. I wanna apologize,” she said, seemingly sarcastically. “I saw the doorman actually had a TikTok where he was tagging the place. I was like, ‘Oh dope. Maybe I’ll just make one with him. I’m about to check out.’ The very moment I walk outside, I set it up. This whole trip, nothing happens.”

She explained she got “in the way of Bernie Sanders’ walking space.”

“It’ll never happen again,” she said.

She went on to claim she was unaware he was in the background until afterward.

During a 2020 interview with the New York Times, Sanders – then a presidential candidate – was asked what he’d “likely to do poorly as president.”

“Look, I don’t tolerate bullshit terribly well, and I come from a different background than a lot of other people who run the country,” he said. “I’m not good at backslapping. I’m not good at pleasantries. If you have your birthday, I’m not going to call you up to congratulate you.”

Sanders has drawn numerous comparisons with the similarly irritable Larry David, who has played Sanders several times on Saturday Night Live.

