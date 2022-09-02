Tucker Carlson dispensed some campaign advice to Republican candidates running in November: Don’t be like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

The Fox News host has long been critical of Graham as an out-of-touch warmonger who is bad for the Republican Party.

Carlson pointed to a string of recent special election results in swing districts in what is supposed to be a “red wave” year. Historically, the president’s party underperforms in House races in midterm elections. Given President Joe Biden’s low approval rating, many expect Republicans to comfortably retake the House in November.

“In a special election last week in New York’s 19th congressional district, Democrat Pat Ryan beat Republican Marc Molinaro,” the host said. “Now, in a red wave year, you would’ve thought the opposite would happen. And this was a very tight district. This district went to Joe Biden by a point and a half in the last election.”

He listed other races in which Democrats outperformed Biden’s numbers in the districts.

“There’s evidence that the Republican Party may be at fault by alienating its own voters and not getting them to the polls,” Carlson continued. He noted that earlier this year, Molinaro, a county executive in upstate New York, ordered a county office building illuminated with Ukraine’s colors to express solidarity as Russian began its invasion of the country.

“They’re Ukraine’s colors,” Carlson explained. “Right, as if his voters care. That’s the message that Molinaro, as executive director of Duchess County, New York sent to voters.”

Carlson called the move “a joke.”

“This same candidate also sent fundraising e-mails to voters in upstate New York calling for more aggression against Russia,” the host said. “‘Biden is weak on Putin!’ Molinaro wrote. Right. So does sounding like Lindsey Graham actually work?”

The host aired a clip of Graham in March calling for the U.S. to send military aid to Ukraine to help it repel the Russian invasion.

“Ok, so just to be clear to Republican candidates,” Carlson reacted. “That was Lindsey Graham. Your job is to make fun of Lindsey Graham and to disavow Lindsey Graham. Your job is not to emulate Lindsey Graham and steal his talking points. And if you do emulate Lindsey Graham and steal his talking points, you will lose. And the losing candidates did just that.”

He went on to explain that voters care more about domestic issues, such as the border and crime.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com