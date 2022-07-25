Tucker Carlson Approvingly Cites Scientologist Tom Cruise’s Comments Ripping Psychiatric Medication

Tucker Carlson approvingly cited remarks Tom Cruise made in 2005 in which he criticized the use of psychiatric medication.

The Fox News host has been critical of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, which treat depression, anxiety, and other mental ailments.

After noting the drastic rise in prescriptions for these medications, Carlson played an infamous clip of Cruise on The Today Show in 2005. Cruise is perhaps the most famous member of the Church of Scientology, which largely regards psychiatry and psychology as bunk, as well as pharmaceuticals used to treat mental disorders.

Carlson noted that despite the large uptick in SSRI prescription in the United States, the suicide rate in the country has risen markedly.

“Now, drugmakers admit that their products may be part of the reason for the increase in suicide,” Carlson stated. “The makers of Prozac, for example, concede that young people who take that drug have an increased risk of suicide compared to those who took a placebo.”

The host aired a clip of Cruise speaking with Matt Lauer in 2005.

“Here we are today, where I talk out against drugs and psychiatric abuses of electric-shocking people, ok, against their will, of drugging children with him not knowing,” Cruise said. “The effects of these drugs–do you know what Adderall is? Do you know Ritalin? Do you know that now Ritalin is a street drug? Do you understand that?”

Lauer lightly pushed back by asking whether there are examples of people who have benefited from such drugs.

“All that it does is mask the problem and if you understand the history of it, it masks the problem,” Cruise replied. “That’s what it does. That’s all it does. You’re not getting to the reason why. There is no such thing as a chemical imbalance. Drugs aren’t the answer. These drugs are very dangerous, they’re mind-altering antipsychotic drugs. And there are ways of doing it without that so we don’t end up in a brave new world.”

Carlson noted that Cruise’s comments were “provocative” and then chided the media for essentially calling Cruise a kook in response.

“Everyone in the media agreed, ‘Tom Cruise is crazy! He is in cult! Shut up!’ A lot of people thought that. We may even have thought that.”

The host then cited assorted research suggesting that in some rare cases, SSRIs could lead to birth defects, sexual dysfunction, and even violent outbursts.

Carlson said that if a drug is “stealing your sex drive, maybe it’s stealing your soul.”

