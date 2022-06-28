Tucker Carlson Predicts the Government Will Lace the Water Supply with Antidepressants to Pacify Americans: ‘That’s Coming’

Tucker Carlson told viewers on Tuesday the water supply in the United States will be laced with SSRIs – selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors – in an effort to placate an increasingly dissatisfied population.

Hosting his show from Rio de Janeiro, Carlson continued harping on his personal bugbear of low fertility rates in the U.S. He has occasionally mocked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for expressing concerns about having children. Last year, Carlson called this “sad, and claimed that some liberals are “offended by fertility and nature and the idea that people reproduce.”

On Tuesday, he took aim against Ocasio-Cortez and childlessness again. As he always does, he referred to the congresswoman as “Sandy Cortez.”

“The more atomized and unhappy American society becomes, the easier it is for them to control,” said Carlson. “Fewer marriages and babies and family-owned homes means more rootless and dissatisfied people. It means an entire nation of desperately unhappy grad students. Sandy Cortez could become the queen of a country like that.”

The host noted the high costs of having children and suggested this is a feature of current American society rather than a bug.

“Families are for the tech tycoons in Napa, they’ve got a ton of kids,” he continued. “And for the Haitians huddled underneath the bridges at the border in south Texas, they’ve got a ton of kids too. But for you, a middle-class American, sorry. Your deepest desires are far beyond reach.”

He concluded by predicting that the water supply will be laced with SSRIs in an effort to numb the public into accepting their childless fate.

“You have to wonder, how long before Democrats sponsor legislation to distribute free cats to young people in the cities, placebos to replace the families they can no longer have,” he said. “That’s coming, along with SSRIs in the water supply, so you don’t have to think too much about it. We’re finally getting to see what their utopia feels like. Hope you feel better.”

