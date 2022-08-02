Tucker Carlson Blames Liberals for Afghanistan and Iraq Wars Started by George W. Bush

Tucker Carlson rewrote history on Tuesday night by blaming liberals for overseas misadventures such as the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq even though they were initiated by Republican George W. Bush.

The Fox News host lashed out at Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday night over her trip to Taiwan, which has rankled the Chinese government and ratcheted up tensions with the United States. Carlson called the visit “totally pointless” with little upside. He suggested the trip is a provocation and then turned his ire on liberals for allegedly harming U.S. standing in the world.

“The deeper question is, when’s the last time American liberals built something?” he asked. “When’s the last time Nancy Pelosi or Joe Biden or any of these people – Susan Rice – created something worth having?”

Carlson told his audience, “Never. They break things. They show up, they make things worse, they move on to the next thing. They never apologize. They did it in Afghanistan, they did it in Iraq, they did it in Ukraine, they did it in Syria, they did it in Libya. Are they going to do it now with China?”

The wars against Afghanistan and Iraq were launched by Bush in 2001 and 2003, respectively. In the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, the public and Congress overwhelmingly supported the invasion of Afghanistan. However, the Iraq war was a more polarizing issue.

Carlson actually supported the Iraq war, which Pelosi voted against. The host later said he was wrong to support it.

“I have seen no evidence or intelligence that suggests that Iraq indeed poses an imminent threat to our nation,” Pelosi said at the time.

Some liberals in Congress supported the Iraq war after the Bush administration waged a massive campaign to instill fear about weapons of mass destruction, which Bush insisted Iraq had. That turned out to be false.

U.S. military interventions in Syria and Libya were initiated by the Obama administration, but were on a far smaller scale. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has sent weapons and aid to Ukraine to fend off the ongoing Russian invasion.

Later in the segment, Carlson claimed liberals want to accelerate American decline abroad. He stated that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would have disastrous effects on the ability of the U.S. to obtain semiconductors. Taiwan accounts for more than 90% of the world’s advanced semiconductor technology.

“Is that the goal of this trip?” said of Pelosi’s visit before claiming Barack Obama helps run the Biden administration. “Could it be all these people know perfectly well how reckless this is, know perfectly well what the effects could be, and they are doing it not just in spite of those effects but because of those effects because actually at least on some gut level they want to hasten the end of American hegemony, which is to say the end of the U.S. as we know it.”

Watch above via Fox News.

