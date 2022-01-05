Tucker Carlson: ‘Seems Like the Covid Shot Makes it More Likely You Are Going to Get Covid’

Despite there being absolutely zero scientific evidence to support it, Fox News host Tucker Carlson suggested Wednesday night that getting vaccinated makes you more likely to get infected with Covid-19.

The seemingly throw-away but dangerous suggestion came at the end of a brief rant about the distribution of monoclonal antibodies for those fighting Covid-19, and how racial demographics have played a part in public health strategies, which, unto itself, is a completely reasonable topic for discussion.

Before introducing former Trump advisor — and frequent Fox News guest — Stephen Miller, Carlson offered what many will see as dangerously irresponsible commentary on the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccination.

“Meanwhile, it seems like Covid makes it more likely that you’re gonna get, the shot, makes it more likely you’re going to get Covid,” Carlson said. With signature Valley Girl exasperation, he added, “Whatever! It’s crazy.”

Yes, Carlson stumbled over his words, but his intent is clear: to deride the benefits of the Covid vaccines to his viewership, a significant portion of which is looking for reasons NOT to get vaccinated.

It is not clear what is “crazy” in Carlson’s eyes here. It’s also not clear what he’s basing his belief on. Anti-vaxxers on social media recently latched on to a claim that the vaccinated are more likely to contract Covid, on the basis of a study by the UK government that the fully vaccinated were more likely to contract the Omicron variant. But what those claims missed, was that the unvaccinated were more likely to contract other Covid variants, and in greater numbers.

Overall, the vaccinated are still less likely to contract Covid than the vaccinated.

Previous studies have shown the unvaccinated are more likely to be infected with Covid than the vaccinated. A study in Kentucky last year found the unvaccinated who had a prior infection were more than twice as likely to be reinfected with Covid than the vaccinated. A more recent study found those with natural immunity were five times more likely to face reinfection than those who had been vaccinated.

What’s more, there is clear data showing vaccinations keep exponentially more individuals out of the hospital and from dying than their unvaccinated counterparts. It’s also interesting for Carlson to return to the topic of Covid despite his earlier protestations that there was too much attention being given to it, though that was before the Omicron variant led to a million daily cases, a new US record.

To suggest, even in a throwaway line, on a cable news program that on a nightly basis has more viewers than any other, getting the “Covid shot” makes it more likely to get Covid? It’s not just wrong, it’s deeply irresponsible.

Watch above via Fox News.

