Tucker Carlson Brutally Mocks ‘Ludicrous Figure’ Pete Buttigieg, Who ‘Breastfeeds’

Tucker Carlson brutally mocked Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg as an unqualified “kid” who “breastfeeds,” and has no business running the agency. The crack was part of a broader monologue the ridiculed the idea that social and racial equity has a critical role to play in rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure.

After presenting the sorry state of public infrastructure in the United States, the Fox News host explained that Joe Biden should have appointed a “competent” person to be transportation secretary.

“But that’s not with the Biden administration did. They had a more progressive idea. Joe Biden hired a kid, by contrast, who had never had a real job outside McKinsey and no grounding of any kind in physical reality,” he said, referring to the consulting megafirm.

Carlson said as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Buttigieg had a poor track record when it came to infrastructure.

“When Pete Buttigieg was mayor, the city had, and we’re quoting now, the worst pothole situation in the state according to the local paper. Huge potholes. So big that Mayor Pete – not a tall man – could’ve disappeared into one. You can picture his little legs up in the air. Eight years as mayor, and he was never able to fix it.”

He added, cackling, “This guy, who literally couldn’t fix the potholes in South Bend, Indiana, is now the transportation secretary. But he breastfeeds so it’s equity! It’s unbelievable!”

In October, Carlson chided Buttigieg for taking paternity leave.

“Pete Buttigieg has been on leave from his job since August after adopting a child – paternity leave, they call it – trying to figure out how to breastfeed,” he said at the time. “No word on how that went.”

“This is a guy who wouldn’t know a car transmission from a bridge abutment,” the host went on. “What are the chances he can run his own espresso machine?

“The mindset is the problem here. And it’s not just Mayor Pete. He’s easy to mock because he’s a ludicrous figure. But it’s all the people like him who believe that our economy and is based on social media apps and HR departments.”

