Tucker Carlson Calls Fauci a ‘Shorter Version of Benito Mussolini’ Who Took Over the U.S. and ‘Promptly Went Insane’

About an hour after Lara Logan said on Fox News that “people” are telling her that Dr. Anthony Fauci is like Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, Tucker Carlson said Fauci is a “shorter version of Mussolini” on the same network.

In his opening monologue, Carlson railed against the nation’s leading infectious disease expert and claimed he “took control” of the United States and subsequently lost his mind.

“When the fog lifts and art returns, somebody’s gonna write a hilarious novel about this moment,” said the Fox News host. “And of course, one of the stars of it will be a nearly 81-year-old bureaucrat who really shouldn’t be driving a car at this point, but who somehow took control of the most powerful country on Earth and then promptly went insane.”

Carlson claimed that just a couple short years ago, Fauci was your garden variety public health official who”wore button-down shirts” and “gave careful, precise answers.”

That’s not the case anymore, claimed Carlson.

“After two years of being nonstop media adulation, Tony Fauci has morphed into an even shorter version of Benito Mussolini,” he said. “Watch Fauci on television the other day refer to himself, without even flinching, in the third person.”

The host played a clip of Fauci’s interview on Face the Nation that aired the previous day. Fauci was asked about Republicans who have been critical of his handling of the pandemic.

“That’s ok. I’m just gonna do my job. And I’m going to be saving lives and they are gonna by lying,” said Fauci. “There’s a distinct anti-science flavor to this. So if they get up and criticize science, nobody’s going to know what they’re talking about. But if they get up and really aim their bullets at Tony Fauci, well, people can recognize there’s a person there, so it’s easy to criticize. But they’re really criticizing science, because I represent science.”

Carlson scoffed at Fauci’s response. “‘When they criticize me, they’re criticizing science. I am science,’ declares Tony Fauci. ‘Science is me.’ So clearly, something deep inside Tony Fauci has changed. The man now believes he’s a deity accountable to no one.”

Watch above via Fox News.

