Dr. Anthony Fauci is firing back at one of his most prominent critics.

Appearing on Face the Nation Sunday, the infectious disease expert went after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) — who, earlier this year, called on the attorney general to prosecute Fauci. The attack on Cruz came as part of a rant from Fauci about what he dismissed as “theater” from critics such as Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)

“Anybody who spins lies and threatens and all that theater that goes on with some of the investigations and the congressional committees and the Rand Pauls and all that other nonsense, that’s noise … that’s noise,” Fauci said. “I know what my job is.”

Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan then referenced Cruz.

“Senator Cruz told the attorney general you should be prosecuted,” she said.

Fauci laughed at the notion.

“I should be prosecuted?!” Fauci said. “What happened on Jan. 6, senator?!”

Brennan followed up by asking, “Do you think that this is about making you a scapegoat to deflect from [former] President [Donald] Trump?”

“Of course!” Fauci replied. “You have to be asleep not to figure that one out.”

Watch above, via CBS.

