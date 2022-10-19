Tucker Carlson Compares MSNBC to Genocidal Rwandan Radio Station, Rips Joy Reid and Tiffany Cross for Stoking ‘Race War’

Tucker Carlson compared MSNBC to a short-lived but powerful driving force for race war and genocide in Rwanda during the early 1990s on Wednesday.

The Fox News host singled out Joy Reid and Tiffany Cross in particular, as two people on the network he said are not only obsessed with skin color but who might drive the United States toward a “race war.”

Carlson opened his show by discussing Radio Télévision Libre des Mille Collines, a radio station and propaganda tool used to foment ethnic division during the Rwandan Civil War.

In that context, he asked his audience, “Have you watched MSNBC lately?” He added:

It’s remarkable. Given that opposing racism is America’s national religion, it may surprise you to learn that open race hate forms much of the substance of that channel’s programming. When we say race hate, we’re not referring to the subtle coded variety. You want border security? You’re giving your kids piano lessons. You like Shakespeare? You believe in the S.A.T.? You must be a racist. That’s not what we’re talking about. We’re talking about the kind of race hate you cannot mistake for anything else.

Carlson said the kind of “racism” he has seen on MSNBC recently is overt. He said Fox News viewers are likely aware of Reid, so he focused on Cross, and aired several clips of her and guests criticizing White Americans in various contexts.

He then keyed in on MSNBC’s owner, Comcast, and questioned whether executives at the conglomerate are aware of commentary from Cross and her guests.

“Ask yourself, why are they putting this on the air?” he said. “Why are they allowing this? This is not a policy debate. These are open attacks on people on Americans on the basis purely of their race.

Carlson concluded perhaps Comcast’s majority White board agrees with Cross:

Do they know what’s happening on their channel? Are they okay with this? What do you think happens if we continue to talk this way? You may not watch this channel, but some people do. What does this look like in a year, or five years, 10 years? We’re a country at war with itself, a race war.

Watch above, via Fox News.

