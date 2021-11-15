Tucker Carlson would like to know more about Vice President Kamala Harris’s relationship with Montel Williams 20 years ago because reasons.

On Monday night the Fox News host began a segment on the vice president by saying, “There’s a lot we don’t know about Harris.”

He said that because the vice president went to school in Canada, she’s not really from the United States “in that sense.” Whatever that means.

“She really grew up in Canada,” said Carlson. “That’s where she went to high school. She’s not from this country in that sense.”

He then asked, “Why haven’t we heard that?”

(Some of us have.)

The Fox News host then strongly intimated that Harris has slept her way into prominent positions.

“By the way, how did someone who clearly is not liked by the people around her and clearly isn’t very good at her job, get so high up?”

Carlson proceeded to rehash the history of Harris’s relationship with Willie Brown.

In the early 1990s, Harris and Brown, then the Speaker of the California State Assembly, began a romantic relationship. While dating, he appointed Harris to two state board positions. During this period, Brown was under fire for giving important positions to friends and allies.

“We know Willie Brown is not the only powerful person she dated,” said Carlson. “And this is pretty interesting. We’re not exactly sure what to make of it, but it turns out that Kamala Harris also dated the tabloid TV show host Montel Williams, who was always doing shows about people’s weird sex lives.”

Carlson then played a clip from Inside Edition showing Harris and Williams attending an event together in 2001.

After once again questioning how “Kamala” is pronounced, Carlson asked, “So what was that relationship like? What did Montel Williams think of it?”

The host said he’d “love” to speak with him about it.

“So we would love to talk with Montel Williams about his torrid relationship with ‘Kam-uh-la’ or ‘Kah-muh-lah’ because that might be one of those blanks we’d like to fill in,” said Carlson, not specific who the “we” consists of. “Anyway, he is always welcome on the show.”

As Carlson is likely aware, Williams has addressed this very pressing issue. From 2019:

.@KamalaHarris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single. So what? I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate? https://t.co/UQjkP2m5jr — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) August 7, 2019

“So what?” said Williams. “I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate.”

Watch above via Fox News.

