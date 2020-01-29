Fox News’ 8 p.m. show Tucker Carlson Tonight dominated cable news ratings on Tuesday, bringing in 4,419,000 viewers– 861,000 of which were in the advertiser’s highly coveted 25-54 age demo.

Sean Hannity’s 9 p.m. Fox News show came in second place with 4,120,000 viewers and 701,000 in the demo, followed by The Five at 5 p.m. with 3,692,000 viewers and 610,000 in the demo, and Laura Ingraham’s 10 p.m. show The Ingraham Angle at 3,605,000 viewers and 631,000 in the demo.

Over at MSNBC, the clear winner was Rachel Maddow at 9 p.m. with 2,785,000 viewers and 461,000 in the demo, followed by The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell at 10 p.m. (2,511,000 viewers and 399,000 in the demo) and Hardball with Chris Matthews at 7 p.m. (2,008,000 viewers and 302,000 in the demo).

Anderson Cooper took home the most viewers at CNN with 1,220,000 viewers and 337,000 in the demo, followed by Cuomo Prime Time at 9 p.m. with 1,207,000 viewers and 332,000 in the demo.

The 10 p.m. show CNN Tonight came close to Cooper’s numbers in the demo, however, at 336,000.

