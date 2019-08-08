Former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard David Duke lashed out after Fox News anchor Shepard Smith offered a rebuke of Tucker Carlson’s assertion that concerns about white supremacy are a “hoax,” a claim that Duke had earlier praised.

On Tuesday night, Carlson delivered a rant in which he claimed that media coverage of white supremacy is a “hoax,” and that white supremacy itself is “actually not a real problem in America” — just days after that “hoax” killed 22 people in El Paso, Texas and wounded dozens more.

Duke is an avowed fan of Carlson’s — he has frequently praised Carlson, and has called him a “hero” in the past — and expressed enthusiastic support for Carlson’s rant, tweeting “Tucker is RIGHT! White Supremacy is a ZioMedia Conspiracy Theory! The term is itself a lie. Millions of White activists are NOT “supremacists” We seek NOT to oppress or destroy any race! Human Rights for all – EVEN FOR WHITE PEOPLE! Stop antiWhite racism!”

But then on Wednesday, Fox News anchor Shepard Smith delivered a not-so-veiled rebuke of Carlson’s view, paraphrasing a Joe Biden speech by telling his audience that “white nationalism is real, that white nationalism is on the rise, and that white nationalism is without question a very serious problem in America.”

Smith’s comments did not go over well with Duke, who linked to our article and rage-tweeted “Fox Too !!! I am a White human rights activist. ‘White Supremacism’ is a lie, a N word for White people who simply defend their Human Rights from the Haters media and politics who intentionally promote ethnic cleansing of white people in the EU and USA!”

Smith’s acknowledgement of white supremacy as a “very serious problem in America” may have sent Duke into an illiterate rage at Fox News, but he can take comfort in the fact that, at least for now, Tucker Carlson still works there.

