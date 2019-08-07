Shepard Smith Shoves White Supremacy Right in Tucker Carlson’s Face: ‘Without Question’ a Serious Problem

Fox News anchor Shepard Smith appeared to throw a short but intense burst of righteous rebuke at Fox host and Answer to the Question “What does a jar of Miracle Whip look like when you ask it a really hard question” Tucker Carlson when he told viewers that “White nationalism is without question a serious problem in America.”

On Tuesday night, Carlson delivered a disgusting rant in which he claimed that white supremacy is a “hoax” that is “actually not a real problem in America” — just days after that “hoax” killed 22 people in El Paso, Texas and wounded dozens more.

But on Wednesday, Fox’s resident member of the reality-based community and host of Shepard Smith Reporting delivered the next best thing to an ostentatious on-air resignation in protest at having to share office space with the reprehensible Carlson: a short but sweet — and unmistakable — rebuke to the primetime Trump booster.

Smith was reporting on former Vice President Joe Biden‘s speech in Iowa, which took Trump to task for the role his racism played in the shooting, and slipped in a clear dig at Carlson and maybe more.

“Marking the unmistakable rise of white nationalism and white racism in America, and saying as president, he will work to fight against it, calling us to our better souls, to recognize that white nationalism is real, that white nationalism is on the rise, and that white nationalism is without question a very serious problem in America,” Smith said, the last clause a crystalline dagger at Carlson.

But then he added: “And beating down those who would help facilitate it and encourage it, because they’re an enormous part of the problem,” which may or may not have been directed at Carlson, but which surely fits the bill.

Carlson can console himself that he does have at least one fan left who thinks “Tucker is RIGHT!”

“White Supremacy is a ZioMedia Conspiracy Theory! The term is itself a lie. Millions of White activists are NOT ‘supremacists’ We seek NOT to oppress or destroy any race! Human Rights for all – EVEN FOR WHITE PEOPLE! Stop antiWhite racism!” wrote David Duke Wednesday afternoon.

Tucker is in the right company, if not the best.

