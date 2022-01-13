Oath Keeper Charged With Seditious Conspiracy Tells Tucker Carlson, ‘This Is Good Versus Evil’

On Thursday night, Tucker Carlson interviewed Thomas Caldwell, who on the day before was charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with the storming of the Capitol. The charges were unsealed mere hours before Caldwell on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Caldwell was one of 11 members of the Oath Keepers charged by the Department of Justice. In a statement the DOJ said that the “co-conspirators coordinated and planned to travel to Washington, D.C., on or around Jan. 6, 2021, the date of the certification of the electoral college vote.”

The statement further asserted:

While certain Oath Keepers members and affiliates breached the Capitol grounds and building, others remained stationed just outside of the city in quick reaction force (QRF) teams. According to the indictment, the QRF teams were prepared to rapidly transport firearms and other weapons into Washington, D.C., in support of operations aimed at using force to stop the lawful transfer of presidential power. The indictment alleges that the teams were coordinated, in part, by Caldwell…

Carlson began Thursday’s segment by noting his guest is a military veteran and on disability.

“Tucker, I did not go into the Capitol and they know it,” Caldwell said, adding, “I’m absolutely outraged. They don’t have any proof, and I’m innocent and we can prove my innocence.”

He claimed that the DOJ is prosecuting him with “conspiracy” because it has nothing. Caldwell denied the charges against him and said that his life has been upended.

“You know, this whole thing has just crushed my wife and I – emotionally and financially,” he said. “We have all the faith in the world in God. We believe that this is good versus evil. And we are Christians.”

Carlson ended the interview by saying, “Mr. Caldwell, I appreciate you coming on tonight. Thank you very much.”

Watch above via Fox News.

